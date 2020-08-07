Michigan 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andrel Anthony, East Lansing, wide receiver, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars
Andrel Anthony, East Lansing, wide receiver, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars.
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
Fullscreen
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Fullscreen
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars.
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jaeden Gould, a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class on the 247Sports Composite, visited Michigan at the end of last fall for a home game against Ohio State.

    Although that was nine months ago, Michigan has stayed in consistent contact with Gould since then. The memory of that visit along with subsequent trips to Ann Arbor have created a growling feeling that the Wolverines are the leader in his recruitment.

    “I’ve been there three times since they offered me,” the four-star prospect told 247Sports' Brian Dohn. “There’s just something special about that place. I wish I could go back every single weekend if I could. From the first time I went there it really felt like a home, like a family environment. From the stadium to the downtown to just walking around, everybody is rockin’ Michigan. Everybody is wearing their ‘Go Blue.’ All the stores are nice. The facilities are obviously top-notch. It doesn’t really get any better than that.”

    The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich has made a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for the Wolverines to land Gould.

    The confidence grew after head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive backs coach Michael Zordich had a FaceTime session with Gould back in April where they reiterated Gould’s high standing on Michigan’s board.

    More: Michigan has coaching succession plan if Jim Harbaugh gets sidelined with virus

    In addition to the relationship Gould has with the staff, his former teammate Jordan Morant is a freshman at Michigan, giving him one more connection, and the two have also stayed in contact since Morant enrolled mid-year at Michigan last winter.

    Similar to Morant, Gould is a high-end prospect with size (6-2, 205 pounds), and what separates him from other defensive backs with his size are his cornerback skills.

    “He could easily play at 215 pounds,” Dohn said. “He is explosive, fast and has high football I.Q. He’s aggressive, physical, a multi-year starter at an elite program.”

    Texas recently offered, and in addition to Michigan, Gould listed Tennessee, USC, Rutgers and Ole Miss as the other schools standing out to him at this juncture.

    “I’m looking for a school that has a great education that will develop me to be the best player I can be and make it to the next level,” he said.

    247Sports ranks Gould the No. 2 class of 2022 prospect in the state of New Jersey.

    Wolverines continue offering Jersey’s best

    The recruitment of Gould continues to move in a positive direction for Michigan even though former Jersey recruiters Chris Partridge and Anthony Campanile are no longer on the staff.

    The rest of the coaching staff has stepped up in that regard and it is clear the Garden State is a high priority recruiting area for the Wolverines still.

    They showed that again in offering two of the state’s best in the 2022 class recently, Timber Creek defensive end Jihaad Campbell (6-4, 220 pounds) and St. Peter’s Prep defensive back Avery Powell (5-11, 170).

    Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Ole Miss all offered Campbell this summer.

    Powell has Nebraska, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Tennessee and more on his list.

    More information

    Jaeden Gould profile 

    Jihaad Campbell profile 

    Avery Powell profile 

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE