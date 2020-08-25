Trieu: Michigan State in good spot with 'special' Dearborn Fordson WR Antonio Gates Jr.

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Dearborn Fordson junior Antonio Gates Jr. has set a commitment date of Oct. 10 and if the predictions from recruiting analysts hold true, that will be a good day for Michigan State.

As of now, the Spartans are the perceived favorite for Gates Jr., a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

The Spartans offered in April. Just before that, he had received offers from Ole Miss, Memphis and more on the Sound Mind, Sound Body bus tour. Nebraska, Kentucky and others have also offered, but a life-long affinity for the Spartans in multiple sports as them high on his list.

"Michigan State was always a school that I liked growing up," Gates Jr. said after receiving the offer. "I used to watch them all the time, especially when they had Le'Veon Bell — and not even just football. Basketball was very exciting to watch, especially now with guys like Cassius (Winston), Rocket (Watts), Gabe (Brown) and Foster (Loyer) that are from Michigan."

Gates Jr. has played two years of varsity for the Tractors. As a sophomore, he took a big step forward, catching 32 passes for over 600 yards and five touchdowns.

"We recognized he was special," Fordson head coach Walker Zaban said. "I knew when I was at my son's middle school basketball game and they were playing against Antonio's school, which are feeders to our school, and that was my first impression of him. He was a gifted athlete, probably a little taller than everybody else. Not saying he was 6-foot-5, but he was 6-foot, good size for an eighth-grader. It went from there, the realizing the was a little more advanced than kids his age.”

This offseason, Gates Jr. has pushed that development forward even more. He has gone to Sound Mind Sound Body, as well as several other training entities and worked with other top athletes from different sports.

“I’ve worked with my cousin and gone to see Tony Harrison; he’s a professional boxer," Gates Jr. said, "but I’ve really been training with a lot of D-1 guys like Ambry Thomas (Michigan), Kalen King (Penn State commit), Lavert Hill (Michigan), Kobe King (Penn State commit), so really we all have just been focusing on getting better as an athlete. I would also say speed is one of the things I’ve been trying to work on and obviously other things like my strength too.”

A physical receiver with the ability to catch passes in traffic, the additional speed is a scary thought for defenders who already struggled to deal with Gates Jr.’s route running and strength.

“He was able to do some stuff as a freshman, had a really good year as a sophomore, but coming into this year, in conditioning, we could see he has done a lot of work,” Zaban said. “He looked like a different person. He has always been a strider, but he was a little faster this time around, a little quicker this time around, which is a natural progression anyway, but coming up between sophomore and junior year, he put in a lot of work this offseason."

Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton initially extended the offer, and Gates Jr. is well aware of the Spartans’ history, particularly on that side of the ball.

“I know for a fact they have had a top defense in the last three years and I also know that their program is a family and that they build real football players at every position,” he said.

On Oct. 10, the staff will find out if Gates Jr. will be the next one they get to mold.

The Spartans currently have no commitments in the 2022 class.

Gates Jr.’s father Antonio Gates, initially enrolled at Michigan State out of high school. He transferred to Eastern Michigan and then Kent State, where he played basketball, before catching on as a tight end with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and going to eight Pro Bowls.

Spartans offer sophomore OL with family ties

Michigan State has offered Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run offensive tackle Alex Birchmeier, a class of 2023 prospect already named a four-star by 247Sports (No. 2 offensive tackle).

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Birchmeier holds offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech as well.

His uncle, Mark Birchmeier, played center at Michigan State from 1992-1995.

2022 offer in Virginia

In addition to Birchmeier, the Spartans extended another offer in Virginia recently to Chantilly’s Aiden Gobaira, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound defensive end.

Notre Dame, Penn State, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke and more have also offered.

The Spartans have had success in that part of Virginia before, signing quarterback Noah Kim out of Chantilly Westfield in the 2020 class.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.