Detroit Edison point guard Damiya Hagemann commits to MSU

David Goricki

The Detroit News

Detroit Edison point guard Damiya Hagemann has committed to Michigan State, putting a huge smile on the face of longtime Spartans head coach Suzy Merchant.

Hagemann averaged 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and three steals last season to earn a spot on The News Dream Team while helping Edison to a 22-0 record, but the team’s drive for a fourth straight state championship was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic which halted the season prior to regional title games.

Hagemann earned first-team Class C all-State honors her freshman year when she averaged 8.5 points and 11.5 assists, then earned first-team Division 2 all-State honors as a sophomore, averaging 14 points, 8.1 assists and 4.1 steals.

Hagemann will attempt to be the third Edison player in as many years to win Miss Basketball this winter, joining Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State) in 2019 and Gabby Elliott (Clemson) this past winter.

Hagemann received an offer from Michigan State her freshman year, along with Michigan and Ohio State.

“I’m excited to have somebody deciding to stay home,” said Edison Coach Monique Brown. “I’m sure she will have a lot of people cheering for her.

“I remember first watching Damiya when she was in third grade playing against fifth graders, so she came in with us and played ahead of her years, had such a high basketball IQ and was an intelligent point guard in our system.

“She helped Rickea and Gabby in their situation to be Miss Basketball, made sure they had the basketball where they could have success. Her goal is to have 1,000 career assists, no one thinks about that, but a lot has to happen to get an assist: pass, shoot and score. She’s been a great floor leader for us.”