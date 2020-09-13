Michigan State lands three-star Montvale, N.J. running back Audric Estime

When Mel Tucker took over as Michigan State’s head coach, it didn’t take long for him to hit the recruiting trail. And when he and his staff got rolling on their first class, they made Audric Estime a priority.

That work paid off on Sunday when the running back from Montvale, N.J., announced his commitment to Michigan State.

“When the Michigan State staff got the job, I was legit one of the first people they starting recruiting, so I like that a lot,” Estime told 247sports. “The relationships I build with them are great, very strong. Close to unbreakable. The trust I have with them, the offense they run and the backs they have now and in their history, I think I would be perfect with that.”

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Estime is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com and chose the Spartans over his other finalists – Rutgers, Arizona State and Iowa.

Estime becomes the 14th member of the Spartans’ 2021 class and joins St. Joseph Regional teammate Geno VanDeMark, a four-star offensive lineman who committed to Michigan State in late August. Offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton of Princeton, N.J., is also a part of the class, another selling point for Estime.

“It's great knowing a couple people before I get out there, and they are both Jersey guys,” Estime told 247sports. “They are hard workers, great players, so it is cool to have them come with me. It's also great to have my teammate, Geno, come with me because I trust that guy with my life. I think we are going to do special things together.”

Estime ran for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior and ranks as the No. 10 running back in the nation, according to Rivals, and checks in at No. 21 on the 247sports rankings.

“Audric is a powerful downhill runner that is extremely nimble on his feet,” St. Joseph coach Dan Marangi told SpartanMag.com. “Really strong and tough with sneaky speed for a bigger back. Michigan State is getting an all-state player both on and off the field. He’s a captain and leader of our squad. Brings his infectious smile and positive attitude every day; always looking to get better.”