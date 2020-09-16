Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis opts back in for 2020 season

Just as the Big Ten has decided to reverse course and play football this fall, at least one Michigan State player has come to the same conclusion.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Marcel Lewis, who on Aug. 8 decided to opt out of a fall season, announced on Wednesday that he would, indeed, play this season. His post on Twitter came as the Big Ten revealed its plan to return to action this fall with games beginning on Oct. 23-24.

“Just so there isn’t any confusion going on out there, I have decided to opt back in,” Lewis said. “I decided to make this decision weeks ago. This decision was due to the more resources we have now and more development in our testing protocols.

“I have been playing football my whole life. There isn’t a question on whether I love football or not. I put safety and health first. Now that we have all the right resources, I feel more comfortable and ready to ball! Excited for what’s in store for us Spartans this season!”

Lewis was one of four Michigan State players to opt out of the season before the Big Ten pulled the plug on Aug. 11. Also choosing to not play were senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, senior offensive lineman Jordan Reid and freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens.

There was no word from Panasiuk, Reid or Stevens on whether they will continue to sit out now that the season is set to resume in a little more than a month.

Since the shutdown, Michigan State and first-year coach Mel Tucker have been going through what essentially amounts to an offseason conditioning program. The Spartans made it only five days into preseason camp before the postponement, that coming after all of their spring workouts were wiped out because of COVID-19.

The updated schedule hasn’t been released by the Big Ten, though Michigan State will play each of its East Division opponents as well as two regular-season crossover games and a ninth game against a team from the West based on order of finish.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau