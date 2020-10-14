MSU Police to football fans: Don't try tailgating in 2020

Michigan State University Police has a message for Spartans football fans, with the Big Ten season approaching: You don't have to go home, but you can't party here.

MSU is reiterating that it will not allow any tailgating on its East Lansing campus during the 2020 season, which starts next week for Michigan State when it hosts Rutgers at noon Oct. 24.

The Big Ten is not permitting fans in the stands this season, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“On home football game days, certain rules are normally suspended,” MSU police Captain Chris Rozman, said in a statement released Wednesday. “However, for this football season parking lots will be closed and there will be no tailgating allowed on campus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and to promote a safe environment for Spartans and visitors.”

MSU Police said it also will be enforcing rules that prohibit open or uncapped alcohol beverages and consumption of alcohol in public spaces on campus. Those rules typically are relaxed on normal game days.

Similar rules will be in place on the University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan opens at Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

The Big Ten is playing an eight-game-plus-one schedule, after reinstating fall football.

“We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a safe manner,” Rozman said.

