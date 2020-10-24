Live updates: Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Michigan State kicks off its 2020 season with a noon home game against Rutgers on Saturday. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Rutgers at Michigan State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: Big Ten Network/760

Line: Michigan State by 13

