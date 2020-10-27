Live updates: Mel Tucker previews Michigan State vs. Michigan

Mel Tucker meets with the media on Tuesday at noon to preview Michigan State's game against in-state rival Michigan. James Hawkins of The Detroit News will provide live updates on Tucker's comments throughout the MSU coach's media session.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: Fox/WWJ 950, WJR 760

Records: Michigan 1-0, MSU 0-1

Line: Michigan by 25

