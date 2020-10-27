Michigan State receiver Tre Mosley 'a little banged up' heading in to Michigan clash

Michigan State came out of Saturday’s game against Rutgers fairly healthy, with just one player suffering and injury and failing to return.

That was sophomore wide receiver Tre Mosley, who injured his leg in the second half of the 38-27 loss to Rutgers.

According to Spartans coach Mel Tucker, Mosley’s status for Saturday’s matchup with Michigan is up in the air.

“He’s a little banged up,” Tucker said on Tuesday. “His leg’s a little banged up, so he's day-to-day and we’re just working through and working to get him back.”

The sophomore caught one pass for 11 yards in the opener and is coming off a solid freshman season when the West Bloomfield product played in six games, catching 21 passes for 216 yards. With Mosley out, it allowed a chance for freshmen Ricky White and Montorie Foster to see their first game action with White grabbing his first career reception.

What other injuries or COVID-19 related issues the Spartans are dealing with is tougher to gauge, especially along the offensive line.

For the Rutgers game, seniors AJ Arcuri and Luke Campbell were not dressed, nor was redshirt freshman Devontae Dobbs. How much they played into the rotation of the offensive line is also unclear, and Tucker wasn’t giving any hints on Tuesday as the Spartans prepare to take on Michigan on Saturday.

“The guys that are available are guys we feel like can get the job done,” Tucker said. “Football is a game of injuries and all around the country, college and pro, you see you have COVID. Guys are in quarantine or in isolation and you have injuries or whatever it may be. But I've never really been about talking about what you don't have. It’s really about who you do have.

“We've talked before about developing an entire roster and creating depth and being able to have guys ready to go in there and play winning football. So the guys that we have available to us are the guys that we're going to go to work with this week, and we're not going to make any excuses.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau