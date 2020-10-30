Michigan State athletics has first week with zero positive test results

While the Big Ten had to cancel a football game this week, Michigan State is continuing to see improving numbers when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

In the latest round of tests that ran from Oct. 23-28, no positive PCR tests were reported among 38 student-athletes tested. There was one positive test among 10 staff members tested.

It marks the first time Michigan State has seen zero results among its student-athletes since it began testing.

With the Spartans set to take on Michigan in football Ann Arbor on Saturday, the Wisconsin-Nebraska game was canceled because of an outbreak of positive cases at Wisconsin, including head coach Paul Chryst.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted at least 2,848 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,408 tests on student-athletes, with 144 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 440 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with nine positive results.