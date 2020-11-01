Sustained drives galvanize budding MSU offense in momentous win over Michigan

From hanging on to the ball to detecting at least a pulse in the running game, Michigan State’s turnaround during Saturday’s 27-24 victory over Michigan was eye-opening, to say the least.

A week after turning the ball over seven times and plodding its way to an ugly season-opening loss at home to Rutgers, Michigan State was almost the complete opposite in its matchup with its archrival. From start to finish, the Spartans were the better team, scoring first and never trailing, ending a two-game skid to the Wolverines.

Michigan State (1-1) was solid defensively but made its biggest strides when it had the ball.

Subscription:Five MSU takeaways: Spartans make magnificent strides in stunning victory

A week after averaging just 1.3 yards per carry — the Spartans gained 50 yards on 39 attempts in the loss to Rutgers — Michigan State bumped that up to 3.3 yards per attempt against Michigan. That’s not a number that will put the Spartan among the conference leaders, but it was a dramatic improvement, and one that allowed the passing game to operate without a ton of pressure.

It also allowed quarterback Rocky Lombardi to take deep shots and connect with his growing bevy of playmakers at the wide receiver position. It was Jayden Reed who went off in the opener, and this time it was freshman Ricky White, who had eight grabs for 196 yards and a touchdown. Mix in a couple of deep balls to Jalen Nailor, and it was an offensive attack that finished the game with 449 yards and kept Michigan’s defense guessing.

More:Wojo: Tucker's Spartans outhit and outsmart Harbaugh's Wolverines

“We’ve got some skilled guys that can make plays,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We feel good about our pass protection with our offensive line, We had a good plan in there to keep the quarterback clean, give him a clean pocket, and we also feel good about our backs and our tight ends being able to protect. We’ve known all along that we have receivers that can make plays. We've got some guys that are hard to cover, and we were aggressive in doing that.

“And I really like the fact that we continued to run the football and take what we could get in a physical manner. So, we were able to maintain balance and keep them honest. It was just a good, strong effort.”

More:Niyo: Freshman Ricky White plays biggest hand in Michigan State's upset victory for the ages

That effort was there for most of the game, but when it mattered most, the offense was clicking.

Holding a three-point lead late in the game, Michigan State started two straight drives inside its own 10-yard line and responded by moving deep into Michigan territory each time, chewing up the clock along the way and scoring the decisive touchdown to help clinch the victory.

The first of those drives began late in the third quarter after Michigan downed a punt at the MSU 2. After a short run on first down, Lombardi hit White down the sideline for a 40-yard gain to spark the drive that overlapped into the start of the fourth quarter.

More:Heyward assumes unlikely starring role in Spartans victory

The Spartans got to the Michigan 23 and faced a fourth-and-2, and instead of going for it, they opted for a field-goal try. Matt Coghlin’s 40-yard attempt sailed wide left, but the drive did manage to flip the field and take almost four minutes off the clock.

Michigan was again forced to punt on its next drive and this one was downed at the MSU 8, again putting the Spartans in a tough spot. But they responded with another impressive drive, picking up three first downs and overcoming a clipping penalty to take a 10-point lead when Connor Heyward scored on a 13-yard screen pass, making it 27-17 with 5:11 left in the game.

Those two drives, in addition to the last possession that ended the game when Lombardi picked up a first down with a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-2, sealed the victory and indicated the offense is headed in the right direction.

That much might have been clear looking past the turnovers in Week 1, something of which Lombardi was certain.

“Last Saturday, after the game,” Lombardi said after he was asked when he believed this offense had more to offer. “Even though we had lost, we turned the ball over nine times and still put up 27 points and put up a pretty good amount of offensive production. All I was thinking in my head is, ‘We got some guys. We can move the ball offensively. We can win any game that we come into the game with the right mindset, the right attitude.'

“So, it was last Saturday where I was like, ‘You know what, we’ve got a good offense.’”

The key, of course, is continuing that momentum. Making sure that progress follows the Spartans next week to Iowa while leaving behind the multitude of mistakes from the opener will be critical.

It’s sometimes easier said than done, but the Spartans feel like they’re on the right path.

“We believe in what we're doing,” Tucker said. “This is just the beginning for us and we're continuing to build on our process. Our guys have bought in and they believe in it. We’re gonna take a look at this film and we’re gonna grade it and we're gonna see some things that we might not like. We’re going to work to correct those things, and then the positives, we’re going to build on those.

“Obviously, we have some guys here that can make plays.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau