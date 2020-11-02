After stepping away from Spartans, Connor Heyward embraces leading them

Considering the path Connor Heyward has followed the past year, it’s probably a good thing he often takes his social media apps off his phone during the season.

It was just more than a year ago the negative backlash started to sting for the Michigan State running back. He’d lost his starting running back spot to Elijah Collins just one game into his junior season and after four games and his role diminishing, Heyward decided it was time to step away and enter the transfer portal.

Of course, a coaching change and a change of heart led Heyward back to Michigan State, and now two games into another shot at his junior season, Heyward is proving, once again, how valuable he can be. In the Spartans’ 27-24 win over Michigan, Heyward scored twice, including the game-winner, and recovered an onside kick that allowed Michigan State to run out the clock and secure the win.

“After the game, I was just excited to be back with my teammates,” Heyward said Monday. “Obviously, it felt good to get the win, but it’s a new week and Coach (Mel Tucker) talks about the 24-hour rule. After those 24 hours it's on to the next opponent, but it felt good to be back out there. … Obviously, it's a great win, but I feel like it’s just starting and we need to keep on building up from here.”

It was a perfect Heyward response. At least, it was the perfect response from a player who is embracing his chance to be back with the Spartans. Instead of relish in the significant role he played in the improbable victory, his focus was on the team.

Heyward believes he’s always put the team first, but now, as one of the veteran players on a fairly young roster, he’s made it his mission to be a leader, something he admits he wasn’t in a position to do before now.

“I'm one of oldest guys in the room and I know the younger guys look up to me,” Heyward said. “I've always been a lead-by-example type of guy, but I felt like, as of this year, I had to be a little more vocal. Even with me leaving and whatnot, I just felt like I kind of came back and, I don't want to say earned because nothing is set in stone, but everyday I'm just trying to earn respect from everybody on the team, not just the running back group.”

He’s doing that both with his play on the field and the work he’s doing with the young roster.

Before the season began, running backs coach William Peagler gushed about the leadership role Heyward has taken with his teammates, something that is especially important in a room with so many younger players. Heyward has been around the longest as Elijah Collins, Brandon Wright and Anthony Williams are all sophomores and freshman Jordon Simmons has emerged to split time in the backfield with Heyward.

“He’s done a great job leading guys, especially in his own room,” quarterback Rocky Lombardi said. “There’s a lot of young, talented tailbacks, so for him to come back and be able to help out and teach football (has helped), especially for them coming in as a freshman because you don't know as much football as you think you know, especially at the running back position. There’s so much stuff that goes into it, finding the holes, what you read. In high school, you just go out there, run the ball, try to break as many tackles as you can.

“But I think he's done a great job with the young tailbacks and the young skill guys and anybody who needs to be motivated. He does a good job stepping up.”

Heyward is using his voice, but he’s also putting into action on the field. He’s still not an every-down back and has been splitting time primarily with Simmons, but Heyward is clearly an integral part of the offensive attack.

From running the ball, to catching it out of the backfield — both of his touchdowns against Michigan came through the air — and pass protection, Heyward is proving how valuable he is. Still, Heyward is convinced each running back brings something to the table, namely Collins, who led the team with 988 rushing yards last season.

“I'm in the running back room right now and there’s seven or eight of us that can legit go out there and play,” Heyward said. “Everybody has the ability and Coach always talks about how you have to earn it every day in practice. He’s very detail-oriented, so you’ve got to be on top of your stuff … but every running back in here can go out there and compete on Saturday, and whenever you're number is called just be ready.”

Heyward’s happy his number is being called. Actually, he’s happy he’s just in the position for his name to be called. It’s come because of a renewed focus, or as Heyward put it, “I had to look myself in the mirror.”

What he saw was a guy that wanted to be back with the Spartans, but he knew it wouldn’t be easy. Two games into his return, it’s clear Heyward made the right move, and whether he starts, comes off the bench or just guides his teammates, he’s ready for that role.

“I don't feel like I've earned anything yet,” he said. “Nothing's promised. … I don't really let the starting thing get to me, because that stuff doesn't really matter. You can be productive without the starting titles, but really the thing that matters most is just winning at this point in my career.”

