Michigan State's Ricky White hauls in share of Big Ten freshman of the week honors

Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White stole the show in the Spartans’ victory over Michigan on Saturday, and on Monday, his record-setting performance started to draw some accolades.

After catching eight passes for an MSU freshman single-game record 196 yards and a touchdown in Michigan State’s 27-24 victory, White was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week after earning national freshman of the week honors from Pro Football Focus.

The Marietta, Georgia, native made his first career start with sophomore Tre Mosley sidelined with an injury and made the most of it, hauling in catches 50, 40, 31 and 30 yards against the Wolverines. His 30-yard grab in the first quarter went for his first career touchdown.

“We were not surprised by what we saw out there today,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said on Saturday. “When you see a guy like Ricky White go out there and set a freshman record, you know, he makes plays in practice. We just wanted to take it from practice to the game. That’s the key.”

For subscribers: Niyo: White plays biggest hand in MSU's upset victory for the ages

White’s 196 receiving yards were the second-highest total for a Spartan receiver against Michigan, trailing only Plaxico Burress, who had 255 yards in 1999, and it tied for seventh most overall in a game in MSU history.

White shared the Big Ten freshman honor with Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, who had a pair of interceptions in a victory over Iowa.

Michigan State (1-1) returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Iowa (0-2) for a noon kickoff in Iowa City.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau