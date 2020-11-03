'Protect our bubble': As Wisconsin axes another game MSU players taking COVID-19 seriously

When Michigan State returned back to East Lansing on Saturday after beating Michigan in Ann Arbor, the Spartans still were reveling in the upset, elated to bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to campus.

But there was a brief moment during that return that made head coach Mel Tucker almost as happy.

As the players were getting off the buses, he heard them remind each other how important it was to stay safe and continue to follow the COVID-19 protocols they’ve been adhering to for weeks.

“I actually heard guys on the bus on the way back as we're pulling back up to our facility,” Tucker said on Tuesday. “I heard guys on the bus reminding each other to protect our bubble, be smart, stay with the protocols and protect our football team. And that’s something that we’ve talked about daily because it's real.”

If anyone around the Big Ten and college football needed any more evidence of the gravity of the situation, another reminder was offered Tuesday as Wisconsin announced its game Saturday with Purdue is canceled because of a continued rise in COVID-19 cases. It’s the second straight week the Badgers have been unable to play after last week’s meeting with Nebraska was called off.

As of Tuesday, Wisconsin officials three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the program’s total number of active cases to 27. That includes 15 players and 12 staffers.

Among those testing positive were head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz, who each tested positive after Wisconsin defeated Illinois in the opener Oct. 23.

Tucker, who is a Wisconsin alum, said it’s just a reminder for the Spartans to continue to be vigilant, even after last week when the MSU athletic department reported no new cases among student-athletes.

“We remind our players constantly, whether that’s visually with signage in the locker room or PowerPoints,” Tucker said. “We continue to point out issues that are happening maybe around the country or in our state.

“We're just very real with our guys and very upfront and truthful about the state of affairs and we encourage our guys to continue to adhere to the behavior modification that is needed for us to continue to be able to practice and play. We talk about it all the time.”

Vote with confidence

The typical game-week schedule for the Spartans has been altered this week as players around the Big Ten were given Tuesday off so they’d have the opportunity to vote.

Michigan State would normally be on the field, but instead began practicing a day early in order to fit in the off day.

As Tucker opened his weekly press conference, he made a plea for everyone to find a way toward harmony after the conclusion of the election.

“Obviously today is a special day in this country,” Tucker said. “No matter who you vote for I would encourage you to vote if you haven’t already done so and also pray that as Americans, post-election, we find a way to be less partisan and come together as a country and develop more humanity and civility for one another.”

Big difference

Michigan State’s offensive line made a big jump from the opener against Rutgers to the win last weekend over Michigan, and Tucker credited offensive-line coach Chris Kapilovic.

“We expected improvement from week one to week two and Coach Kap does an outstanding job with them in terms of in terms of coaching,” Tucker said. “Coaching is teaching and he is an excellent teacher. He hammers technique and fundamentals along with playing with toughness and grit and playing together and communicating and always pushing guys to be better.”

The Spartans also shuffled the line a bit, though it was primarily because of injury.

Sophomore Nick Samac started at center in place of fifth-year senior Matt Allen while sophomore J.D. Duplain saw his most extensive work at left guard.

Tucker said Allen was “banged up,” which led to Samac entering the game. Starting guards Blake Bueter and Matt Carrick were also hurt at different points in the Michigan game, leading to more time for Duplain.

