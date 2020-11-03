Three-star Baton Rouge, La. safety Jah'Von Grigsby says he's de-committing from Michigan State

Just days after Mel Tucker and Michigan State picked a huge win at Michigan, a setback has cropped up in recruiting.

On Tuesday night, three-star safety Jah’Von Grigsby from Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced on Twitter that has opened his recruitment and decommitting from Michigan State.

“First off I want to thank the entire Michigan State coaching staff for investing there time into me and my family,” Grigsby said in his post. “They treated me and my family with the utmost respect with that being said I would like to ‘reopen my commitment’ I’m open to all schools !”

Grigsby committed to Michigan State in September and chose the Spartans over the likes of Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue and others.

The Spartans now have 14 players committed to the 2021 class.