Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State at Iowa

Michigan State at Iowa

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN/760

Records: Michigan State 1-1, Iowa 0-2

Line: Hawkeyes by 7

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 3 matchup with Iowa:

Key matchup

MSU’S OFFENSIVE LINE VS. IOWA’S DEFENSIVE LINE

The Michigan State offensive line took a significant jump from Week 1 to Week 2, eliminating a multitude of mistakes while improving the Spartans’ running attack and giving quarterback Rocky Lombardi plenty of time to throw the ball.

After gaining just 50 yards on the ground against Rutgers for an average of 1.3 yards a carry, Michigan State gained 126 in the win over Michigan, just enough to keep the Wolverines off balance and allow Lombardi and his stable of wide receivers to hit multiple game-changing throws down the field. If Michigan State expects to win two in a row, it will have to do the same thing against the Hawkeyes, and perhaps, even more.

Iowa enters the matchup third in the Big Ten in total defense and is allowing 123 yards a game on the ground. The Hawkeyes are experienced up front, presenting a stiff challenge for the Spartans. The biggest question for MSU at this point is who starts at center. Fifth-year senior Matt Allen started the opener and struggled but was hurt and replaced by sophomore Nick Samac against Michigan. Samac played well and the Spartans might choose to keep him in, regardless of Allen’s status.

Hawkeyes to watch

►Chauncey Golston, DE: The Detroit native is coming off a solid junior season when he recorded 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops as well as 9½ tackles for loss, seven pressures, five pass break-ups, three sacks and an interception. The senior was on the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy and the Lott IMPACT Trophy and has 1½ tackles for loss this season.

►Tyler Goodson, RB: After starting four games as a true freshman, Goodson entered this season on the Doak Walker Award watch list. He gained 638 yards and scored five touchdowns last season and has picked up where he left off as a sophomore, carrying the ball 29 times for 120 yards. He’s also a threat out of the backfield in the passing attack with seven receptions through two games.

►Sam LaPorta, TE: With wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette suspended for the game, the sophomore tight end could become the favorite target for Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras. He leads the Hawkeyes in receptions (11) and receiving yards (117). Last season as a true freshman, LaPorta appeared in 12 games and started twice, catching 15 passes for 188 yards.

Facts and figures

►Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of the first two games, passing for 319 yards and three scores against Rutgers and 323 yards and three more touchdowns against Michigan. The native of Clive, Iowa, returns to his home state for the first time completing 64% of his passes.

►Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon leads the country in tackles-for-loss per game with 2¾. Through two games, Nixon has 5½ tackles for loss, the most in the Big Ten. He also is tied for most tackles on the team this season with 18, more than any other Big Ten defensive linemen.

►Michigan State has won the last three meetings but the teams have played only twice in the last five years, including the 2015 Big Ten championship game. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz recorded his first Big Ten victory in 2000 when Iowa defeated Michigan State, 21-16. This is Michigan State’s first trip to Iowa City since 2013.

