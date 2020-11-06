Michigan State to play at Duke on Dec. 1 in Champions Classic

A complete schedule has yet to be finalized, but Michigan State can add one more game to the calendar for the upcoming college basketball season.

The Spartans will face Duke on Dec. 1 as part of the Champions Classic, a source confirmed to The News on Friday. The game will be played on Duke’s campus at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kentucky and Kansas — the other two teams in the event — will play the same day in Indianapolis.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the reason both games won’t be played at a neutral site is because the conferences each school belongs to — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC — have different COVID-19 protocols. CBS also reported that Duke will play a return game at Michigan State in the future as part of the agreement.

The Champions Classic was originally to be played Nov. 10 in Chicago with Michigan State taking on Duke and Kentucky facing Kansas in a doubleheader. The event was then shifted to Orlando, Fla., for early December, but ESPN’s recent decision to cancel its events planned for Orlando led to the new setup for the Champions Classic, which began in 2011 and has always been played at a neutral site.

The game against Duke is the second confirmed game for the Spartans. They’ll face Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9 in Charlottesville, Va.

