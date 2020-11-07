Live updates: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State will attempt to improve to 2-1 with a noon game Saturday at Iowa. You can follow the action here with The Detroit News' live updates throughout the game by Matt Schoch.

Michigan State at Iowa

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN/760

Records: Michigan State 1-1, Iowa 0-2

Line: Hawkeyes by 7

