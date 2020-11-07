Michigan State crashes back to earth, blown out by Iowa 49-7

Iowa City, Iowa — At one point in the third quarter on Saturday, Rocky Lombardi reached down behind his center, grabbed a white towel off the ground and chucked it behind him.

Michigan State’s quarterback might as well have been waving a white flag.

A week after pulling off a huge upset at Michigan, things imploded for Michigan State. From the opening kick to the final gun, Iowa dominated the Spartans, rolling to a 49-7 victory at Kinnick Stadium and smacking Michigan State across the face with a wallop of reality.

BOX SCORE: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

It was Michigan State’s worst loss since a 48-3 defeat at Ohio State in 2017.

Iowa (1-2) did it all on Saturday. From huge runs to special teams scored and turnovers for touchdowns, the Hawkeyes were in control the entire afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Spartans (1-2) were on their heels.

It was a performance typified by a couple of second-half drives. With receivers like Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Ricky White available, the Spartans threw two passes and handed the ball to a former punter.

Yes, Tyler Hunt — now playing tight end — scored on a 1-yard run and had a 7-yard catch, but considering the weapons available to them, it was a curious move. On Michigan State’s touchdown drive, once the ball was inside the 10, it was Hunt on the field and not Trenton Gillison.

But really, nothing was changing the outcome at that point.

Hunt’s touchdown was Michigan State’s lone score as the running game hardly made a dent and Lombardi had a miserable day. He finished 17-for-37 for 227 yards, but his three interceptions were critical as one was returned for a touchdown.

Iowa, on the other hand, got contributions from many. Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Mekhi Sargent ran for two more scores. Brandon Smith also caught a touchdown pass while the Hawkeyes added an interception for a touchdown and a punt return for a score.

The Hawkeyes were in control from the moment the game began, marching down the field on the opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead after capping off an eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from Goodson, a drive that signaled the Hawkeyes were ready to be the more physical team.

Michigan State had no answer on its first drive, a theme that would be followed throughout the first half. The drive ended with an interception as Lombardi tried to throw the ball away. The Hawkeyes scored on the next possession to take a 14-0 lead and after the teams traded punts, Iowa increased its advantage to 21-0 when Goodson scored on a 9-yard run early in the second quarter.

That’s when things truly got out of hand.

Lombardi made an awful decision on his second interception as Barrington Wade snatched a floater out of the air and set Iowa up at the MSU 24. The Hawkeyes missed a field goal, but that hardly slowed them down.

Michigan State’s only penetration into Iowa territory came later after Lombardi hit Nailor for a 56-yard pass, but the drive stalled and Matt Coghlin’s 48-yard field-goal attempt was wide left.

While the Iowa offense started to stall, the rest of the team took off. Charles Jones returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 28-0 lead, three plays before Riley Moss picked off Lombardi and returned it 54 yards for another touchdown and a 35-0 Iowa lead.

Michigan State’s lone sign of life came on the first drive of the second half on a drive set up by Lombardi’s 57-yard connection with Nailor. It was capped off when Hunt scored on a 1-yard run, two plays after he had his first career reception. The score pulled Michigan State within 35-7, but Goodson ripped off a 71-yard run on Iowa’s next play from scrimmage to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Sargent to give Iowa a 42-7 lead with 8:47 left in the third quarter. The touchdown was Iowa’s first third-quarter touchdown in its last seven Big Ten games.

Sargent added a 6-yard touchdown run with 11:57 left in the game to cap the scoring.

