Michigan State lands Conyers (Ga.) Salem High OL Kristian Phillips for 2022 class

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker got to work on the 2022 recruiting class on Sunday by landing a commitment from 6-foot-5, 355-pound offensive lineman Kristian Phillips.

The first member of the class from Salem High in Conyers, Ga., told Spartanmag.com that he’s quickly developed a solid relationship with Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

“Me and coach Kap have a real good relationship,” Phillips said. “He checks up on me and I check up on him and we just really have that connection and I know that he will help me get to where I need to go.”

Phillips’ only other offers to this point have been from Arizona State and Delaware State.