Michigan State lands Conyers (Ga.) Salem High OL Kristian Phillips for 2022 class
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker got to work on the 2022 recruiting class on Sunday by landing a commitment from 6-foot-5, 355-pound offensive lineman Kristian Phillips.
The first member of the class from Salem High in Conyers, Ga., told Spartanmag.com that he’s quickly developed a solid relationship with Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.
“Me and coach Kap have a real good relationship,” Phillips said. “He checks up on me and I check up on him and we just really have that connection and I know that he will help me get to where I need to go.”
Phillips’ only other offers to this point have been from Arizona State and Delaware State.