Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

With the college basketball season likely to tip of in roughly two weeks, Michigan State will forge ahead with its coach working remotely.

Tom Izzo, the 65-year-old who is entering his 26th season leading the Spartans, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the school announced after a daily antigen test revealed a presumptive positive, which was later confirmed by a PCR test.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Izzo said in a statement. “Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You’d be hard pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.

“Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I’ll have plenty of time to watch film. I’ll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible."

Following CDC and Big Ten guidelines, Izzo can return to in-person work with the team on Nov. 17, which would be the end of a 10-day isolation period following the onset of symptoms, which Izzo first had on Nov. 7.

During Izzo’s isolation, associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practices. No other members of the MSU basketball program have tested positive since Big Ten daily antigen testing began on Oct. 26, the school said, including Izzo testing negative each time until Monday morning.

“I appreciate the support from my family, my team and the Michigan State fan base, but if I could ask for one favor, I’d urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice,” Izzo said. “I’m proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus.”

College basketball teams can begin their seasons on Nov. 25, and though a schedule has yet to be released, it’s assumed the Spartans will be starting on that date or somewhere close. That means Izzo will have a little more than a week back with his team in person before the Spartans’ first game, as long as he continues to test negative after the isolation period.

Michigan State has two games scheduled at this point, though it has announced only one. That is the matchup with Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Dec. 9 in Charlottesville, Va. The other game confirmed by sources and widely reported is a meeting with Duke in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1 in Durham, N.C.

The Spartans checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 released earlier Monday. Duke is No. 9 and Virginia is No. 4.

