Michigan State continues recruiting run, lands commitment from JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was busy on the recruiting trail Monday, landing a commitment from junior college offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin less than an hour after four-star lineman Rayshaun Benny announced he was headed to Michigan State.

Baldwin, who played in high school at Southfield A&T, spent this season at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

However, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Baldwin was left to work out on his own as his JUCO season was canceled because of COVID-19.

It could turn out to Michigan State’s advantage as Baldwin should have four years of eligibility when he arrives in East Lansing.

“I’ve been to the campus at MSU a lot and always liked the school,” Baldwin told SpartanMag.com. “I’m really excited about the energy Coach Tucker is bringing to the program and I think we’re going to be a top-10 program soon. I just believe it’s the best place for me.”

Baldwin, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, also held offers from Maryland, Louisville, Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Western Illinois, and Liberty. He becomes the 18th member of the 2021 class, and joins offensive linemen Ethan Boyd, Kevin Wigenton and Geno VanDeMark.

