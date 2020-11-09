Michigan State's Aaron Henry makes Preseason All-Big Ten team

Michigan State junior Aaron Henry was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team on Monday, the only player for MSU or Michigan to appear on the 10-man team.

A media panel also selected Iowa senior Luka Garza as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes center was named the conference’s player of the year at the end of last season.

Henry started 29 of 30 games as a sophomore, averaging 10 points and 4.6 rebounds a game while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. The native of Indianapolis entered the NBA Draft after the end of last season but ultimately opted to return for his junior year with the Spartans.

Garz and Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu were unanimous selections to the Preseason All-Big Ten team. Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa junior guard/forward Joe Wieskamp, Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams, Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker and Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers were also named to the team.

