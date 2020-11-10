Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Michigan State continued its momentum on the recruiting trail Tuesday when three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Spartans.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Johnson is from Venice High in Florida where he is teammates with Charles Brantley, another defensive back who has committed to Michigan State and is a part of coach Mel Tucker’s 2021 class.

“First I would like to thank my family, my teammates, my coaches, and all of those who have supported me throughout my recruiting journey," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I would also like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me and blessed me with the opportunity to play college football. After taking some time to re-evaluate my commitment and enjoy the recruiting process, I would like to announce that I will be committing to Michigan State University Go Green.”

Johnson, a one-time Rutgers commit, is ranked the No.135 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s also the fourth commitment in three days following the pledge of four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from Oak Park and junior college offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin from Independence Community College in Kansas, each of whom committed on Monday.

Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Georgia) Salem, become the first member of the Spartans' 2022 class when he verbally committed on Sunday.

Johnson is the 19th commitment to the class and is one of five defensive backs. That also includes Brantley, cornerback Antoine Booth from Hyattsville, Maryland, safety A.J. Kirk from Akron, Ohio, and safety Michael Gravely Jr. from Cleveland.

