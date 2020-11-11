Michigan State basketball signs trio for 2021 recruiting class

Michigan State has high hopes for the upcoming basketball season that begins in roughly two weeks, but on Wednesday, the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo kept an eye toward the future by locking up their three-person recruiting class.

Five-star guard Max Christie as well as four-star guards Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks II signed their national letters of intent to make up the sixth-ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Christie, the 6-foot-6 wing from Rolling Meadows, Ill., is the No. 1-ranked player in the country at his position and checks in at No. 15 overall.

“I think I’ll bring a really good scoring mentality and a mentality that whatever role Coach Izzo and the staff need me to be in to make sure we win,” Christie said in a video posted by Michigan State. “I am very committed. I will take any criticism that comes my way and make sure I’m doing whatever I can to improve, not only for myself and my benefit, but of course for the team. I want us to win and I think that’s what I’ll bring.”

Akins, a 6-3 Farmington native who is playing his senior season at Ypsilanti Prep with fellow Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, said he’s looking forward to playing at the Breslin Center for a storied program.

“I feel I bring playmaking for myself and others to the table,” said Akins, the No. 11 point guard in the nation, “and I think that will shine at Michigan State because of all the other great players I’ll be around.”

Brooks, a 6-5 guard from Detroit Douglass Academy who is the No. 13 shooting guard in the country, was the first member of the class to commit. He signed his letter of intent at school on Wednesday morning.

Whether the class grows by the time they arrive on campus remains to be seen as two members of the 2022 class could jump ahead a year.

Bates, the top-rated player in the nation regardless of class, has left open the door to potentially reclassify to the 2021 class. However, there’s always a chance Bates opts to take the professional route and bypass college. Also, 6-10 center Enoch Boakye, a five-star according to 247sports, has entertained the idea of reclassifying to 2021.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau