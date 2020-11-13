MSU reports 15 positive COVID-19 results for athletes; Michigan has 7

Michigan State saw a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 results in the latest round of testing as 15 student-athletes were positive out of 92, with two staffers among five tested also positive.

The results released Friday covered tests from Nov. 6-11.

As cases begin to climb in the state, Michigan State is set to host Indiana in football at noon Saturday, while men’s and women’s basketball as well as ice hockey teams prepare for seasons that are set to begin in the next couple of weeks.

The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Maryland next week in football, but this week’s Maryland-Ohio State game has been canceled because of an outbreak at Maryland.

Individuals who test positive will have daily check-ins with athletic training staff while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, MSU has conducted at least 3,016 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,560 tests on student-athletes with 163 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 456 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with 11 positive results.

Michigan results

The University of Michigan tested 1,934 student-athletes and staff from Nov. 7-13 and there were nine positive results, with seven of those being athletes.

Michigan has in total conducted 20,697 tests of athletes and staff with 169 positive results.

