Live updates: Indiana takes advantage of Michigan State turnovers, leads 14-0 in 1Q

Spartan offense struggling as Indiana finds groove

Michigan State takes over at its own 11.

Jordon Simmons rushes for 3 yards on first down. Rocky Lombardi throws incomplete on second down and is sacked for a loss of 8 on third down.

Bryce Baringer's punt is downed at the Indiana 49.

END 1ST: Indiana 14, Michigan State 0

Indiana forces another turnover, scores another touchdown

Michigan State fumbles on the second play of the next possession, and Indiana gets it at the Spartan 16.

Two plays later, Indiana is back in the end zone. Ty Fryfogle catches a pass to Michael Penix's right, breaks a number of tackles, and dives for the pylon for an Indiana touchdown.

Indiana 14, Michigan State 0 (1:14 1st)

Indiana gets first points of game, takes 7-0 lead near end of first

Alright, now Indiana has it at the 50. The Hoosiers forced a turnover on the first play of the previous drive, and hope to break the scoreless tie.

Ty Fryfogle gets it on first down, picking up 18 yards to the Michigan State 32.

Michael Penix is dropped by Jacub Panasiuk on the next play, a loss of 8. Penix connects with Fryfogle for a 15-yard gain on second down, bringing up third-and-3.

Timeout #1 Michigan State (3:38 1st)

Javon Swinton gets open for a 12-yard pickup on the next play, giving the Hoosiers first-and-10 at the 13.

Penix's first-down throw to Philyor is low, incomplete. David Ellis takes a jet-sweep pass for 5 yards on the next play. Stevie Scott picks up the first down and then some, getting into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run.

Indiana 7, Michigan State 0 (2:11 1st)

Lombardi throws interception on first play of drive

Michigan State takes over at the 28.

Rocky Lombardi throws an interception at midfield on the first play of the drive.

Michigan State 0, Indiana 0 (5:26 1st)

Michigan State defense flexing muscles early against No. 10 Indiana

Indiana takes over at the 5 after forcing the Michigan State punt. The Hoosiers will look to be the first to break a scoreless tie, here with 9:17 in the first quarter.

Indiana gets flagged for a false start, making it first-and-13 at the 2. Stevie Scott is stuffed for no gain on first down, then gets stopped after only a yard on second down.

Timeout #1 Indiana (7:49 1st)

The Hoosiers come out gunning out of the timeout, as Michael Penix throws complete to Whop Philyor for a pickup of 24 to the 27, plus a new set of downs.

James Sampson rushes for 2 yards on first down. Penix throws to an open Ty Fryfogle on second down for a pickup of 7, bringing up third-and-1. Sampson is stopped for no gain.

Jayden Reed waves for a fair catch on the punt at the Michigan State 28.

Michigan State 0, Indiana 0 (5:33 1st)

Third-down fumble upends Michigan State drive

Michigan State takes the field for the first time. The Spartans get it at the 35 after Shakur Brown's interception.

Jordon Simmons rushes up the middle for a pickup of 5 on first down. Rocky Lombardi throws it away on second down, then hits Trent Gillison on the next play for a pickup of 14 that'll make it first-and-10 at the Indiana 46.

Simmons rushes for 4 yards on first down. He gets it again on the next play, going down after another gain of 4. Lombardi fumbles the exchange and falls on it at the 41, a loss of 3.

Bryce Baringer's punt is fair caught at the 5.

Michigan State 0, Indiana 0 (9:17 1st)

Spartans force turnover on opening drive

Michael Penix and the Indiana offense take over at their own 25.

Penix throws complete to Miles Marshall on first down for a gain of 8. Stevie Scott moves the chains with a 6-yard pickup on second down.

Penix throws to Ty Fryfogle on the next play, a gain of 11 to the 50.

Former Clinton Township Chippewa Valley star David Ellis catches a quick pass for 3 yards. Stevie Scott is popped for no gain on second down. Penix takes a shot down the sideline on third down, and it's intercepted by Shakur Brown. Brown returns it 20 yards to the Michigan State 35, where the Spartans will take over.

Michigan State 0, Indiana 0 (12:14 1st)

Pregame

Which Michigan State team is going to show up today?

The one that appeared energized in toppling rival Michigan two weeks ago, or the one that looked listless in a lopsided loss last weekend at Iowa.

The Spartans better hope it's the former.

Michigan State (1-2) plays host to red-hot Indiana today at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

The Hoosiers enter the game unbeaten at 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in the country, according to the Associated Press. Indiana boasts the Big Ten's third-best scoring offense (37 points per game) — though it ranks 12th in yards per game — and a dynamic quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan State, meanwhile, is struggling running the ball (78.3 yards per game, last in the Big Ten) and stopping it (161.3 yards, ninth).

Follow along here for live updates.

Indiana at Michigan State

► Kickoff: Noon today, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/Radio: ABC/760

► Records: Indiana 3-0, MSU 1-2

► Line: Indiana by 7