Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis in transfer portal

Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Monday.

The redshirt freshman opted out of the 2020 season back on Aug. 8, only to change his mind and opt back in just before the Big Ten announced an eight-game season.

“Just so there isn’t any confusion going on out there, I have decided to opt back in,” Lewis said in mid-Septbember. “I decided to make this decision weeks ago. This decision was due to the more resources we have now and more development in our testing protocols.

“I have been playing football my whole life. There isn’t a question on whether I love football or not. I put safety and health first. Now that we have all the right resources, I feel more comfortable and ready to ball! Excited for what’s in store for us Spartans this season!”

Lewis was not dressed for any of Michigan State’s first four games this season after he appeared in three games in 2019 as a true freshman. The former three-star prospect from Chippewa Valley is the first Michigan State player to enter the portal this season.

Lewis was one of four Michigan State players to opt out of the season before the Big Ten originally pulled the plug on Aug. 11. Also choosing to not play were senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, senior offensive lineman Jordan Reid and freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens. Panasiuk opted back in at the start of preseason camp and has started all four games while Reid and Stevens have remained out.

