Mel Tucker: 'Nothing set in stone' at QB heading into Maryland matchup

Michigan State still isn’t sure if it’s playing a football game on Saturday, and if the Spartans do take the field against Maryland, figuring out who will start at quarterback remains an ongoing discussion.

A rash of COVID-19 cases forced Maryland to cancel its game last week with Ohio State, and this week’s noon kickoff in College Park is still up in the air as the Terrapins did not practice on Monday. Mel Tucker and the Spartans, though, are still moving forward as if there will be a game.

“From all indications and everything I've been told, they're trying to play,” Tucker said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “So, we're preparing to play. I know that they want to play and I talked to (Maryland coach Mike Locksley) this morning for a long time. We had a good talk and I know they want to play, and so we're preparing to play.”

Of course, the numbers will dictate whether or not the teams will play. If they come under the threshold established by the Big Ten, then there will be a game.

In that case, the Spartans will need to settle the quarterback situation. Junior Rocky Lombardi has struggled the past two games and was pulled in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to Indiana in favor of redshirt freshman Payton Thorne, who was 10-for-20 passing for 110 yards and an interception.

Tucker said the week of practice would help determine which player gets the start.

“It was a mixed bag with both quarterbacks,” Tucker said. “So we're going to go through the week, and it’s really early in the week. We haven't even put the pads on yet. We’ll do that later on today and we’ll see how it goes. There’s nothing set in stone on this team. Every position is an evaluation every day.

“We’re going to go with who we think gives us the best chance to win, but we'll see how the week goes. That’s how we're approaching it and Rocky and Payton, they've been communicated with so there's no gray.”

Extra points

Tucker said redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, who was injured in the second half on Saturday and left the sidelines, was back at practice on Monday.

… Tucker confirmed that junior offensive lineman Mustafa Khaleefah has opted out for the season because of COVID-19 concerns. A team spokesman also confirmed that freshmen defensive linemen Simeon Barrow and Jasiyah Robinson have also opted out.

Barrow has dressed for two games but did not play.

