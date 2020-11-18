Michigan State basketball unveils nonconference schedule

Less than a week before the season is set to begin, Michigan State has officially released the nonconference portion of its 2020-21 schedule.

The seven games mostly had been known based on the release of schedules from other teams, but the Spartans confirmed they will open the season next Wednesday against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center, followed by a matchup with Notre Dame on Nov. 28.

No. 13 Michigan State then hits the road for the first of two trips in nonconference play when it takes on No. 9 Duke on Dec. 1 at Cameron Indoor Stadium as part of the Champions Classic. As part of the agreement to play this year’s game in the annual event on the Blue Devils’ campus, Mike Krzyzewski’s team has agreed to a return game in East Lansing on a future date.

The Spartans then return home to host Detroit Mercy on Dec. 4, marking the first meeting between the teams since 2001. Next up is a home game with Western Michigan on Dec. 6 before a trip to No. 4 Virginia on Dec. 9 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The nonconference finishes with a home game Dec. 13 against Oakland.

The Big Ten schedule has yet to be released.

Michigan State has been practicing for a little more than a week without head coach Tom Izzo, who last Monday tested positive for COVID-19. In his absence, assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens, Dane Fife and Mike Garland have been running practices.

