MSU's Xavier Tillman taken with No. 35 pick, rejoins Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis

Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson Jr. are back together again.

The duo made up Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, and on Wednesday night, Tillman was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft and traded to Memphis, a move that will reunite the two big men at the next level.

“A mature player who knows how to play,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said of Tillman. “One of the best pick and roll defenders in the country.”

Tillman was projected to go late in the first round but slipped into the early part of the second round, coming off the board at No. 35 overall.

After being named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore, helping lead the Spartans to a second straight Big Ten title and a spot in the Final Four, Tillman returned for his junior season as one of the top big men in the conference. He was named second-team All-Big Ten while also earning conference defensive player of the year honors.

The Grand Rapids native averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game over three seasons, scoring 13.7 a game and pulling down 10.3 rebounds as a senior. His 153 blocked shots are a Michigan State career record.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau