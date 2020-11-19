Michigan State football game vs. Maryland is canceled

Michigan State’s game at Maryland scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the Maryland athletic department announced Thursday morning.

The Spartans and Terrapins were set to play at noon in College Park, Md., but Maryland hasn’t practiced since the middle of last week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, which led to last weekend’s game against Ohio State being canceled.

The game will go down officially as a no contest.

It is the 15th game this week to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who tested positive on Wednesday and is isolating at home. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

Maryland said that over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes and seven staff members in the football program have tested positive for COVID-19.