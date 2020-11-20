Michigan State athletics has five new positive COVID-19 results; Michigan has eight

Michigan State athletics reported five new positive COVID-19 results in its latest round of testing released Friday.

Among 59 student-athletes tested from Nov. 12-19, four were positive. Of the 27 staffers tested, one came back positive.

The latest numbers come as the Michigan State football team had its game at Maryland canceled because of the high number of positive cases within the Terrapins football program.

For those that tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted at least 3,102 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,619 tests on student-athletes, with 167 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 483 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with 12 positive results.

Michigan results

Michigan tested 1,876 athletes and staff from Nov. 14-20 with eight positive results (seven athletes). To date, UM has tested 17,099 athletes (158 positive results) and 5,810 staff members (19 positive).