Arizona OL Gavin Broscious becomes Mel Tucker's second 2022 MSU commit

Michigan State had its game at Maryland on Saturday canceled, but that didn’t mean the Spartans' coaching staff was taking the day off, at least not when it comes to recruiting.

Offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, a three-star prospect from Desert Edge High in Goodyear, Ariz., announced on Twitter that he was committing to Michigan State, becoming the second member of coach Mel Tucker’s 2022 recruiting class.

"(Michigan State) showed me a home away from home like no other," Broscious told Rivals.com site, ArizonaVarsity. "It's been good with them. Every time we talked it was always something good. They just fit me."

Broscious also credited his relationship with Spartans offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

"Coach Kap is probably the smartest offensive line coach that I've ever talked to," Broscious said. "He knows what he's doing. He knows what he wants his linemen to be and he knows how to make them successful.

"He's probably one of the most knowledgeable O-line coaches that I've ever spoken to. Coach Kap really knows what he wants with that program. He knows what that goal is and he's going to get that goal no matter what it takes."

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is rated the No. 24 guard in the nation, according the composite rankings at 247sports.com and chose Michigan State over offers form Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others.

Broscious joins offensive lineman Kristian Phillips of Conyers, Ga., as the only two members of the 2022 class.

