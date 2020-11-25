Foster Loyer's big game sparks No. 13 Michigan State past Eastern Michigan, 83-67

East Lansing — The atmosphere was remarkably different on Wednesday night at the Breslin Center, but the result was exactly what Spartan fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Behind a career-high 20 point from junior guard Foster Loyer, No. 13 Michigan State cruised past Eastern Michigan to a 83-67 victory, the 26th straight home-opening win for coach Tom Izzo, who improved to 20-6 overall in season openers.

Loyer’s performance was one of several highlights for the Spartans, who welcomed back senior guard Joshua Langford for the first time since Dec. 29, 2018. Langford, who underwent two foot surgeries over the past year-and-a-half, started and scored 10. Transfer Joey Hauser overcame some problems with turnovers to score 15 while Gabe Brown nailed four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

Eastern Michigan was limited to just eight active players because of a combination of injuries and contact tracing related to COVID-19.

Yeikson Montero scored 16 for the Eagles while Ty Groce added 14 points, Darion Spottsville chipped in 12 and Miles Gibson added 11.

It took the Spartans some time to decipher the Eagles’ 2-3 zone with Loyer hitting his first two 3-pointer to put Michigan State on top, 10-7. That lead grew to 17-10 after a pair of Marcus Bingham buckets and a triple from Joshua Langford, his first points since December of 2018.

That’s when Eastern Michigan came to life, taking advantage of three Michigan State turnovers to score nine in a row, taking a 19-17 lead a little more than halfway through the opening half.

That proved to be the best stretch of the night as Michigan State responded by scoring the next 13 points, getting a pair of Loyer 3-pointers and one from Gabe Brown to push the lead to 30-19. The run reached 21-4 when Langford and Loyer hit back-to-back triples with just more than two minutes to play in the half, extending the Spartans’ advantage to 38-23.

Loyer nailed a pair of free throws and Brown buried another 3-pointer, the ninth of the half for the Spartans, to close the scoring and send MSU to the locker room with a 43-27 lead.

Michigan State cooled off a bit from long range in the second half after making them at a 50-percent clip in the opening 20 minutes. The Spartans finished 12-for-28 after getting a couple late in the game from Brown as the leads was pushed to 20.

