Michigan State athletics has five positive COVID-19 results in most recent testing period

Michigan State athletics experienced a slight drop in positive COVID-19 results in its latest round of testing, as five positives were recorded out of 40 total tests, MSU said Friday.

During the testing period from Nov. 20-25, 33 student-athletes were given PCR tests, which resulted in four positives, while seven staff members were tested with one positive result.

Data provided by Michigan State covers PCR tests across all sports. In addition, student-athletes and staff for football, men’s and women’s basketball and hockey are currently taking part in the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing. Those individuals would only be required to take a PCR test, and be included in the PCR testing results data, should their daily antigen test return a presumptive positive result.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted at least 3,102 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,619 tests on student-athletes, with 167 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 483 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with 12 positive results.