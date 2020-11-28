Live updates: Michigan State vs. Northwestern

A year ago, Michigan State rolled past Northwestern to snap a three-game losing skid in the series, and provide head coach Mark Dantonio a record-setting victory.

The Spartans finished last season with a 7-6 record, while the Wildcats were 3-9, registered a lone Big Ten victory.

Times certainly have changed as the two teams meet today at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State is 1-3 in its first season under new head coach Mel Tucker, after Dantonio retired as the Spartans' all-time winningest coach. Northwestern, meanwhile, has roared to a 5-0 start and No. 11 ranking, seemingly in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West.

Northwestern has done it with a defense that ranks second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally, while Michigan State has struggled offensively, scoring seven points combined in its last two games. The Spartans are coming off an open week, after Maryland had to cancel last week to address a COVID-19 outbreak in the program, and appears unsettled at quarterback.

Follow along here for live updates.

No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State

► Kickoff: 3:30 today, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: ESPN/760

► Records: Northwestern 5-0, Michigan State 1-3

► Line: Northwestern by 13.5