Upstart Michigan State stuns No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20

East Lansing – Michigan State found a running game, and in the process, found a way to get its second victory of the season, kicking a late field goal and then getting a defensive stop to beat No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20, at Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans (2-3), who didn’t play last week after their game at Maryland was canceled, ran for 195 yards and forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers, one an interception from Shakur Brown, who had two on the game, his final one setting up the winning score.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 29, Northwestern 20

With the game tied at 20, Brown intercepted Northwestern’s Peyton Ramsey, giving Michigan State the ball at midfield with 6:22 to play. The Spartans picked up one first down before Matt Coghlin booted a 48-yard field goal.

Michigan State’s defense then got a three-and-out and the offense picked up one first down before punting with 33 seconds to play. The defense came up big again, even adding a touchdown on the final play as a fumble was recovered in the end zone by Kalon Gervin.

Rocky Lombardi started at quarterback, and while his numbers weren’t great – he was 11-for-27 for 167 yards – he did have two touchdown passes, a 75-yarder to Jalen Nailor and a 15-yarder to Jayden Reed. Connor Heyward was tough running the ball, gaining 96 yards on 24 carries.

Ramsey was 21-for-43 for Northwestern (5-1) but was intercepted twice.

Michigan State struck first as the defense got a stop on fourth-and-1 deep in its own end early in the game. The Spartans’ offense responded two plays later when Lombardi hit Nailor down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Michigan State a 7-0 lead with 10:34 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans struck again when Brown intercepted a Ramsey pass and returned it 54 yards to the Northwestern 11. However, Michigan State couldn’t find the end zone and settled for a 22-yard field goal from Coghlin to extend the lead to 10-0 with 7:06 left in the first quarter.

Michigan State’s defense then forced a three-and-out before the offense put together arguably its best drive of the season, going 85 yards on 15 plays to take a 17-0 lead after Lombardi hit Reed with a 15-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 17-0 one play into the second quarter.

Northwestern responded with its own impressive drive, going 51 yards on 13 plays and getting a 42-yard field goal from Charlie Kuhbander with 11:02 left in the second quarter to pull within 17-3. The Wildcats added another field goal, this one a 32-yarder from Kuhbander, to cut the deficit to 17-6 with 6:35 to play in the half. Michigan State had a chance to extend the lead but Coghlin missed wide left on a 49-yard field-goal attempt with just more than a minute left in the half.

Northwestern opened the second half with an impressive drive, entering Michigan State territory in two plays and then capitalizing on fourth-and-goal from the 1 when Ramsey scored on the naked bootleg to pull the Wildcats within 17-13 with 10:39 to play in the third quarter.

The Michigan State offense managed to do next to nothing throughout the third quarter, running just nine plays as Northwestern took advantage of that and poor special teams play from the Spartans. After forcing a three-and-out, the Wildcats started their next drive at the MSU 37 when Julian Barnett hit the return man before he got the ball.

Northwestern capitalized by scoring on a 3-yard run from Cam Porter to take a 20-17 lead with 13:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The teams then played giveaway as Lombardi was intercepted by Paddy Fisher, but on the next play, Northwestern’s Kyric McGowan lost the handle and it was covered by MSU defensive end Jack Camper. The Spartans managed to get something out of it as Coghlin kicked a 44-yard field goal to tie the game, 20-20, with 10:11 to play.

Brown then got his second interception to set up what proved to be the game-winner from Coghlin with 3:35 left in the game.

