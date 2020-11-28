No. 13 Michigan State overwhelms Notre Dame with blocks, 26-0 run in 80-70 win

East Lansing — Though large gatherings are still not permitted across the state, the Michigan State men’s basketball team hosted a block party Saturday night anyways.

Blocked shots suffocated Notre Dame and led to easy MSU offense during a 26-0 run that put No. 13 Michigan State in control of a 80-70 victory at the empty Breslin Center.

Aaron Henry and Marcus Bingham Jr. had four blocked shots each among MSU’s 12, which was on track for a team record until the Spartans (2-0) coasted in the second half.

Henry had 14 points to lead a balanced attack, joined in double figures by Rocket Watts (13 points) and Joey Hauser (10).

Hauser stuffed the stat sheet in other ways, too, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing four assists in his second MSU game.

The 26-0 run, which stretched over both halves, was as impressive a stretch as you can hope for early against a Power 5 team, setting up MSU for a big test Tuesday at No. 9 Duke.

That Champions Classic game will be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium with no fans, taking away the Blue Devils' legendary home-court advantage.

That was the case on Saturday night for Michigan State against Notre Dame, though the Spartans made out just fine without the Izzone’s energy.

The Spartans closed the first half on a 17-0 run, holding Notre Dame scoreless for the final 7:12. The Irish missed their last 12 shots before the break.

The run continued with a couple 3-pointers from Joshua Langford and Henry to open the second half. That was followed by a Foster Loyer and-1 after the point guard didn't attempt a two-point shot in leading MSU with 20 points on Wednesday.

It was over then, as the Spartans had an early-season look reminiscent of some of coach Tom Izzo's most legendary teams, known for overwhelming visiting teams at Breslin with haymaker after haymaker, usually generated from tough defense.

Michigan State led by 28 points with 12:57 to play though coach Mike Brey’s Irish excelled in garbage time.

MSU fell short of a 16-block effort from 2017 against Houston Baptist, but this team looks poised to challenge that mark this season. MSU had 10 blocked shots at halftime.

About the only thing Michigan State struggled with early was 3-point shooting, going 1 of 9 (11 %) from deep before halftime. The Spartans shot 6 of 13 (46%) on 3-pointers after half.

It was the season opener for Notre Dame, which was picked by the media to finish 12th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The gridiron rivals were playing for just the third time since 1979.

Prentiss Hubb scored 23 points to lead the Irish, who play host to Western Michigan on Wednesday.

Matt Schoch is a writer for PlayMichigan.com and freelances for The Detroit News.