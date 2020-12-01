No. 8 Michigan State storms by No. 6 Duke

Too many times over the years, a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium has usually meant misery for Michigan State. And too many times in the Champions Classic, Michigan State taking on Duke meant a loss for the Spartans.

All of that changed on Tuesday night as No. 8 Michigan State overcame an ugly start to roar back an knock off No. 6 Duke, 75-69. It was Michigan State’s first victory at the legendary arena and it was the Spartans’ first victory over the Blue Devils in the annual event that also includes Kansas and Kentucky.

BOX SCORE: No. 8 Michigan State 75, No. 6 Duke 69

Rocket Watts scored 20 to lead the Spartans (3-0) while Aaron Henry scored 14, had five rebounds and five assists. Julius Marble scored a career-high 12 points as Joey Hauser had a double-double, scoring 11 and pulling down 10 rebounds while Malik Hall had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his own double-double.

Matthew Hurt scored 21 for Duke (1-1). Jalen Johnson scored 11 while Jordan Goldwire added 10 points for the Blue Devils.

The opening 10 minutes couldn’t have gone much worse for Michigan State as it made just 1 of its first 10 shots and found itself down 10 in the early going as it turned the ball over at an alarming clip while fouling far too often.

But after Duke took an 18-9 lead with just less than 10 minutes left in the half, the Spartans began to chip away thanks to a spark from Marble, who scored four points in a row as the Michigan State defense started to pick up the intensity.

Hauser hit his first 3-pointer of the season before Watts hit two straight jumpers. After Henry hit a runner and DJ Steward hit a pair of free throws for the Blue Devils, the Spartans started a 13-2 run that finished with them leading, 37-31, with 39 seconds left in the half.

Marble and Hall each scored four points in the run while Foster Loyer nailed a triple. Duke’s Hurt hit a baseline jumper and Henry’s long three at the buzzer missed to give Michigan State a 37-33 lead at halftime.

The Spartans kept the momentum going to open the second half, pushing their lead to 48-36 after six straight points from Watts, forcing a quick timeout from the Blue Devils with just more than 17 minute to play in the game. Out of the timeout, Hauser nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give Michigan State its biggest lead to that point at 51-36.

That lead eventually grew to 54-38 after Hall and Hauser hit three of four free throws, but Jordan Goldwire answered with a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils to pull within 54-41.

Duke started chipping away from that point, forcing a few more turnovers and pulling within 60-51 on a pair of layups from Goldwire. But Watts hit another jumper to extend the lead back to 62-51 as Michigan State held a double-digit lead for most of the way from there until the final minute when the Blue Devils hit a triple and MSU missed a couple of free throws.

Duke got within five points with just 20 seconds to play, but Hall and Watts each hit a pair of free throws to put the game away.

