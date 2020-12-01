No fans, no neutral site, but MSU thrilled to still be playing Duke

Through its first nine seasons, the Champions Classic always has been played at a neutral site.

A four-team event pitting Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas has been a huge success, but as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold around the country, figuring out if the 10th year of the games would take place became a question mark, not to mention where they might be played.

Originally scheduled to open the college basketball season in Chicago, the Classic was moved to Orlando in December. But after several events there were wiped out, another shift was made with Kansas and Kentucky playing in Indianapolis — at a neutral site — with Michigan State and Duke agreeing to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke’s campus.

Those games were set to take place on Tuesday with No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Duke up first followed by No. 7 Kansas and No. 20 Kentucky.

That decision, for the Spartans and Blue Devils to play in Durham, North Carolina, was made primarily because both schools were on the same page in terms of testing protocols. It was met with some skepticism by Michigan State fans, but Tom Izzo has no issues.

“It’s certainly a different Champions Classic,” Izzo said. “Normally we're playing those neutral sites and this time we're going to Cameron, but I think it's the right thing to do. I have confidence in the way Duke handles their business as far as the COVID situation and I have a very good feel on the protocol that we have here at Michigan State.”

The Blue Devils agreed to return to Michigan State for a future game, though nothing has been announced. Izzo is confident that game will happen, citing his relationship with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Izzo also sees plenty of benefit for this Michigan State team to get in a high-major road game. In fact, the Spartans will get in two, traveling to Virginia next week for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“We’re trying to balance our schedule,” Izzo said, “and Duke felt comfortable and I think Mike would have played up here, too. But again, we're trying to balance that schedule so it was definitely agreed upon. … this was agreed upon by Mike and I and it's going to be good. We need to go on the road some. We have to get used to that atmosphere and everything and that's what we're going to do.

"So, no issues. A perfect situation.”

Of course, the atmosphere weren't something teams weren't dealing with like they have in the past. The wild student section at Cameron wasn't going to be in attendance. In fact, there were to be no fans. Still, winning on the road is different than winning at home, and it’s always a challenge.

Add in the fact it’s a top-10 matchup and the Spartans were all looking forward to it.

“I want to play the best of the best and Michigan State, they're gonna play the best teams year-in, year-out,” forward Joey Hauser said. “Coach Izzo wants to put his team up against the best and knows that sometimes you might not win every single game, but it's a great test for his teams.

“This is going to be an awesome opportunity. I haven't really got to play against Duke or Kentucky yet in my college career, so I came to Michigan State for that reason because I know they're always playing the best. And to be the best, you got to beat the best.”

