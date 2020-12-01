Ohio State resumes practice, plans to play Michigan State on Saturday

It's game on for Michigan State and Ohio State, apparently.

Ohio State's athletic department released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the program was resuming team activities in preparation for Saturday's game against the Spartans.

The Buckeyes had to cancel last week's game against Illinois because of a COVID-19 outbreak that they said hadn't reached the threshold for canceling. They said they canceled to be cautious. Coach Ryan Day has been out with COVID-19.

Ohio State (4-0) also had a game canceled against Maryland earlier this season, and can't miss anymore games if it wants to play in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan State (2-3) is coming off a win over Big Ten West leader Northwestern.

Ohio State-Michigan State is set for noon Saturday.

Now, all eyes turn to Michigan (2-4), which recently paused program activities because of expected positive COVID-19 results. It also cited an "abundance of caution." Michigan canceled media availability Tuesday, holding all team activities virtually for another day.

Michigan is supposed to play Maryland (2-2) on Saturday.

Saturday's Minnesota-Northwestern game has been canceled because of an outbreak at Minnesota.

