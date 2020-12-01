Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SPARTANS

Ohio State resumes practice, plans to play Michigan State on Saturday

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
View Comments
Ryan Day

It's game on for Michigan State and Ohio State, apparently.

Ohio State's athletic department released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the program was resuming team activities in preparation for Saturday's game against the Spartans.

The Buckeyes had to cancel last week's game against Illinois because of a COVID-19 outbreak that they said hadn't reached the threshold for canceling. They said they canceled to be cautious. Coach Ryan Day has been out with COVID-19.

Ohio State (4-0) also had a game canceled against Maryland earlier this season, and can't miss anymore games if it wants to play in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan State (2-3) is coming off a win over Big Ten West leader Northwestern.

Ohio State-Michigan State is set for noon Saturday.

Now, all eyes turn to Michigan (2-4), which recently paused program activities because of expected positive COVID-19 results. It also cited an "abundance of caution." Michigan canceled media availability Tuesday, holding all team activities virtually for another day.

Michigan is supposed to play Maryland (2-2) on Saturday.

Saturday's Minnesota-Northwestern game has been canceled because of an outbreak at Minnesota.

Stay tuned to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

View Comments