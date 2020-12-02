'We rode him like a horse': MSU's Aaron Henry does it all in dominant win over Duke

A year ago, when Duke came to Breslin Center and humbled Michigan State, Aaron Henry was simply a guy out for a walk.

The sophomore at the time was a non-factor for the Spartans, taking just two shots in 22 minutes. Michigan State was busy getting blown out, its third loss in the first seven games of the season it began as the No. 1 team in the nation.

It was then and many times after that Tom Izzo talked about the Spartans desperately needing a third option to go along with Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. As Izzo put it, Henry needed to be the Butler to Winston and Tillman’s Batman and Robin.

Well, fast forward a year and the dynamic duo are gone and the guy in the background is proving he can be his own version of a superhero.

Michigan State was at Duke on Tuesday night, and this time there was no apprehension from Henry. As the Spartans were busy throwing the ball away, clanging shots off the rim and sending the Blue Devils to the free-throw line for the first 10 minutes, it was Henry who was the steadying force. With Duke jumping to a quick 10-point lead, Henry rattled off six straight points, locked down on defense and put everyone on notice that there would be no repeat of last year’s blowout.

“He just did a hell of a job,” Izzo said of Henry.

“He did miss some easy shots, but boy, we rode him like a horse.”

Henry finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals as No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke, 75-69, ending a four-game skid in the Champions Classic.

The Spartans did it because of their depth, their defense and the man who is showing why 22 NBA teams were interested enough in him over the summer to interview Henry while he was still in the draft. He was all over the court, seemingly having his hand in on every play.

Henry didn’t shoot it great, going 7-for-21 from the field. But it was the number of shots that was most notable. That’s 19 more than he took in last year’s meeting and seven more than he’s ever taken in a game.

But that’s what Izzo has wanted out of Henry. He said as much after the opening win over Eastern Michigan when Henry took three shots and he started to see more of it in the win over Notre Dame when Henry took 11 shots.

“It’s Coach having the faith in me to put the ball in my hands like that,” Henry said, “and me having the faith in myself to know the player that I am, and knowing that I can compete at this level, and he demands that out of me. He doesn’t just give me the ball for any reason, just to go out there and do anything with it.

"He demands me to be great. He holds me accountable to the highest standard — a standard that I had to raise for myself, honestly.”

Henry was comfortable with the number of shots he took but was kicking himself all the same for making only seven of them.

“I missed a lot of those touch shots around the rim that I felt like should have went in,” Henry said. “I missed a lot of free throws that I should have hit. Twenty-one (shots) is maybe a high number for me, maybe I could take a few more, but with the way the game was going I felt I got the shots that I wanted … but thanks to coach for putting me in those positions to get the ball.”

It’s taken some time to get to this point, with Henry as the assertive star in the making, even standing up on the bench and hollering out to teammates shoulder-to-shoulder with Izzo.

“I felt like I was his voice out there,” Henry said.

But the push and pull of the relationship between Izzo and Henry is starting to pay off. It’s been a source for plenty to critique the past two years, ever since Izzo laid into Henry during a timeout of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Bradley.

Some criticized Izzo for his style, but on Tuesday, Izzo pointed to the natural progression of a player, one he’s certain is destined for bigger things.

“Aaron and I have been on the same page,” said Izzo, whose team next plays Friday at home against Detroit Mercy. “He could’ve left (for the NBA). He didn’t leave and he’s growing up so much. He’s been 10 times better and you know what the saddest part of that is? This is normal. This is what normal is, but we’re in a new normal now. And the new normal is you better be out of here by the time you’re a sophomore or you’re a dog. Well, he ain’t gonna be a dog — he’s gonna be a good pro someday.

“I think that he’s learning he’s got more things he needs to do. He’s got to get better at more things and he’s going to get better because he works at it now. He works at it every day. He understands it. When we talk about things, he’s just right on the money with it. He knows what he’s doing. He knows what I’m doing, and that’s kind of the process. It takes time.”

That time, for Henry, appears to be now.

Detroit Mercy at No. 8 Michigan State

Tip-off: 5 Friday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

TV/radio: BTN/760

Records: Detroit Mercy 0-0, Michigan State 3-0

Outlook: This will be the first game of the season for the Titans after games against Richmond, Kentucky and Morehead State were canceled because of a positive COVID-19 result at Detroit Mercy. ... This is the first meeting between the teams since 2001.

