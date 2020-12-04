Detroit News scouting report: Ohio State at Michigan State

No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: ABC/760

Records: Ohio State 4-0; Michigan State 2-3

Line: Buckeyes by 22

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 7 matchup with the Buckeyes:

Key matchup

MICHIGAN STATE VS. THE UNKNOWN

That’s a pretty general statement, but after the Buckeyes were unable to play last week at Illinois because of COVID-19 issues and when the first part of this week included small group workouts and virtual meetings for a day, it’s fair to guess who might be on the field for Ohio State when they arrive at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. We already know that head coach Ryan Day won’t be there after he tested positive for COVID this week, leaving his staff to run the show. The bigger question is which players have been affected by the virus. If it’s hindered only backups and role players, perhaps it won’t matter. Force a few starters to miss the game and now there’s something brewing.

Of course, we won’t know any of this until closer to kickoff, so the Spartans will assume they’re playing a fully loaded Ohio State team. That will be tough enough, but if Michigan State can manage to find some in the running game for a second straight week, it gives itself a chance. Ohio State only allows 98.5 rushing yards a game, so it’s a tall task. But the Spartans defense has done its best to keep the team in most games and could do so again this time. Run the ball with any success and we could have a game.

Buckeyes to watch

Justin Fields, QB: The junior leads the nation in completion percentage at 79.6 (90-for-113) while throwing for 1,208 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is fourth in the nation in quarterback efficiency (202.10) and leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game at 302. One of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, Fields has also run for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

Master Teague, RB: The sophomore set career highs in the victory over Indiana by carrying the ball 26 times for 169 yards while also adding a pair of touchdown runs. Teague, who has run for 100 yards or more twice in four games, is second in the Big Ten, averaging 95 rushing yards a game while his six rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the Big Ten.

Pete Werner, LB: The senior leads the Buckeyes with 24 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. This week, Werner, who has played in 43 career games for the Buckeyes, was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Facts and figures

►Cris Carter had five consecutive games in 1986 with 100 yards receiving or more, the Buckeyes’ program record. Sophomore Garrett Wilson has gone over 100 yards in all four of Ohio State’s games this season and can match Carter’s record with 100 yards on Saturday. In fact, Wilson and junior Chris Olave have both gone over the 100-yard mark together in three of OSU’s four games.

►Fields piled up 378 total yards in the victory over Indiana, establishing a career high for the junior quarterback. He threw for 300 yards and ran for 78 with three touchdowns. The play of Fields has helped Ohio State score 40 or more points in three of four games this year. The Buckeyes are averaging 45.2 points per game, just off the school record of 46.9 established last year.

►Michigan State has defeated Ohio State three times since 2011, the most of any team in the Big Ten. However, the Buckeyes have won 13 of the last 16 games between the team teams since Michigan State won back to back contests in 1998 and 1999. The Buckeyes have won each of their last seven trips to East Lansing. Their last loss was a 23-7 setback in 1999.

