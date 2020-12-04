Mel Tucker won a national title at Ohio State; now, at MSU, he's trying to deny one

Mel Tucker insists this won’t be different than any other game.

The first-year Michigan State coach has attacked the week the same way he has all season, talking about practices in the middle of the week that he calls “bloody Tuesday” and “bloody Wednesday,” while always harping on the process of his players getting better in technique and fundamentals.

“I don't feel like I'm going to work any harder, myself or as a staff,” Tucker said. “I mean, we're full tilt no matter who we play.”

It just so happens Michigan State (2-3) at noon Saturday is hosting No. 4 Ohio State, a team Tucker enjoyed great success with as an assistant under Jim Tressel back in the early 2000’s.

It was in Columbus that Tucker became the defensive backs coach in 2001, working for Tressel and a defensive coordinator by the name of Mark Dantonio. The next season, the Buckeyes won the national championship and after Dantonio left following the 2003 season to become the head coach at Cincinnati, Tucker got his first crack at being a coordinator, running the Buckeyes’ defense for a season.

He then left for three years with his hometown Cleveland Browns, the first of three NFL stops, before returning to the college game at Alabama in 2015, spending three seasons at Georgia, then getting the Colorado head coaching gig until coming to Michigan State in February.

But that time at Ohio State has always stuck with the native of the Buckeye state.

“We won a national championship there with Jim Trussell and it was it was a great time,” Tucker said. “We won a lot of games, we had a really good run there. I learned a lot as a coach and we recruited a lot of good players and sent lot of good players a lot of players to NFL while I was there. So, I know about Ohio State. I know about the football there and about how important it is.”

Of course, it’s fairly important to Tucker and Michigan State, too, something the Spartans coach pointed out, considering his coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Michigan State with then-head coach Nick Saban.

“I started my career here at Michigan State and I know about football here and the brand new football that we need to play and how important it is for us,” Tucker said.

Which brings us to Saturday and a game that many were unsure would even be played. The Buckeyes had to cancel last week’s game at Illinois at the last minute because of an outbreak in COVID-19 cases and by Monday had only worked out in small groups and held virtual meetings.

Ohio State returned to practice Tuesday, though, and have not had any pauses since. On Friday, athletic director Gene Smith on his podcast that the game would be played and he was optimistic there’d be a game next week between Ohio State and Michigan, even though the Wolverines had to call off this week’s matchup with Maryland.

So, that focus that Tucker and his staff have each week will be put to the test against one of the best teams in the nation. The Buckeyes are ranked fourth in this week’s College Football Playoff poll, making them the third straight top-10 opponent for Michigan State after games against Indiana and Northwestern.

Neither of those teams, however, had the firepower of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is a potent offense that leads the Big Ten in scoring at 45.2 points a game, as well as total offense (535.2 yards per game) and rushing offense (233.2 yards per game) while checking in at second in passing yards a game (302). Each of those put the Buckeyes in the top 20 in the nation while they’re led by quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman hopeful who leads the nation in completion percentage at 79.6 percent.

Fields has plenty of weapons, including wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Wilson has had 100 yards or more receiving in each of Ohio State’s four games while Olave has 100 yards or more in three games. They’ve each scored four touchdowns this season and will put plenty of pressure on the Michigan State secondary.

“We know Ohio State loves the vertical passing game,” Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson said. “Their wide receivers are so explosive and Justin Fields has such a good arm. You just kind of have to watch the film and you’ve got to get a feel for the speed of the receivers as DB as the game goes. And the key is the angles. It's really all angles, getting depth, especially as middle of the field safety, and taking those angles.

“When you take those angles, you have to make sure they're solid they're good angles so you don't let dudes cut back on you and then you got to get dudes on the ground. We’ve seen Ohio State’s wideouts making plays catching the ball and running for 40 yards afterwards. So the key thing is leverage and knowing where your other defenders are on the defense.”

The Spartans got healthy in the back end last week as safety Tre Person and cornerbacks Chris Jackson and Kalon Gervin were back. Add in the play of Shakur Brown (five interceptions) and the emergence of freshman Angelo Grose and Michigan State believes it can hang with the Buckeyes.

“We got guys,” Henderson said. “You saw Angela, he played probably his best game and I was excited for him because that's really how Angelo's been playing all throughout (the fall). … But we got dudes that can play and we feel comfortable with whoever's out there, and I'm excited. I love watching dudes make plays and I feel like this defense is kind of designed for trying to stop air attacks. That comes down to the DB’s making plays and limiting explosives. So, having those guys back really helps a lot and we challenge ourselves each week to make plays.”

