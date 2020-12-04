Michigan State hangs on for 83-76 win over Detroit Mercy behind career-best 23 points from Rocket Watts

East Lansing – Perhaps Michigan State was still thinking about its win over Duke. Or, perhaps, Detroit Mercy is going to be a tough team to beat this season.

Whatever it was on Friday night at the Breslin Center, the Spartans needed everything they had to get past the Titans, rallying in the second half then holding on for an 83-76 victory.

Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 to lead No. 8 Michigan State (4-0), which hadn’t played Detroit Mercy since 2001. Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans while Aaron Henry had 12 points and 10 rebounds with Joey Hauser chipping in 10 points.

Antoine Davis scored 24 for Detroit Mercy (0-1), which was playing its first game after its first three of the season were canceled because of COVID-19. Matt Johnson added 20 points for the Titans while Bul Kuol scored 12 and Marquell Fraser chipped in 11.

The lull was clear early on even as Michigan State opened a 22-14 lead. The Spartans missed multiple easy looks and didn’t do well taking care of the ball. By the end of the half they had turned it over 10 times and according to the shot chart had gone 4-for-13 on layups.

Henry was 1-for-6 and missed several shots around the hoop while Joey Hauser and Thomas Kithier were a combined 0-for-5 in the first half.

Detroit Mercy took advantage and put together a 12-2 run to grab a 26-25 lead on a jumper from Davis. Michigan State scored five in a row to retake the lead but the Titans proved at that moment they were there for a fight, tying the game at 35 on a put-back from Willy Isiani and just missing out on a chance to lead at the half when Davis’ long 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Michigan State had a big of a spark to open the second half as Hauser scored seven straight points and a Watts jumper gave the Spartans a 46-41 lead. But the Titans got two straight 3-pointers from Johnson and eventually took a 51-50 lead on a pair of free throws from Davis, extending that lead by two more when Johnson scored on a runner with 12:20 to play. The Detroit lead grew to 59-54 after two straight Michigan State turnovers before Watts scored our in a row to pull the Spartans within one.

But Isiani nailed an open three on the next possession to give Detroit Mercy the 62-58 lead with 8:34 left in the game.

That’s when Michigan State started to come back, tying the game at 62 on a Watts runner as he scored eight points in a row. The Spartans went back in front on back-to-back buckets from Brown and later in the half pushed the lead to 78-72 after a Henry put-back. Detroit Mercy pulled within two and had a chance to tie but Davis’ step-back shot fell short and the Spartans got a dunk from Julius Marble and a triple in the corner from Brown to put the game away.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau