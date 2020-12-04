Three-star linebacker Carson Casteel commits to MSU

Michigan State landed its latest commitment Friday when linebacker Carson Casteel of Florence, Alabama, announced he would become a Spartan.

The three-star linebacker had been committed to Troy, but he was offered by the Spartans on Tuesday and by the end of the week had made the decision to become part of Mel Tucker’s first class.

“It’s a legendary program for one, plus the facilities and resources are incredible, but what clinched it was the coaching staff,” Casteel told SpartanMag.com. “Coach Mel Tucker is the real deal and I really connected with coach (defensive coordinator) Scottie Hazelton, and (linebackers) coach Ross Els. Coach (Jason) Novak’s strength and conditioning program will make me a better football player.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Casteel is the first linebacker to commit to the class, becoming the 19th member of the class.

Casteel is listed as the No. 86 inside linebacker and No. 1,870 player overall, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com. He also had offers from the likes of Kansas, Memphis, Navy, Arm and Appalachian State.

