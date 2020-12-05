First-half observations: Michigan State getting schooled by Ohio State

Ohio State depleted

The Buckeyes were significantly short-handed, missing 17 scholarship players and three starters on the offensive line. However, when you recruit to the level of Ohio State, it simply means moving in another talented player, albeit one with less experience. It mattered little as the Buckeyes ran through the Spartans as if it was Michigan State that was missing a large number of players.

It’s probably not a surprise. Ohio State was a huge favorite for a reason, and while there was some optimism Michigan State could keep the game close, the depth and talent of the Buckeyes was obvious from the opening kick, setting up a long afternoon for the Spartans.

MSU offense sputters

Michigan State managed two first downs until the final drive of the first half, though one came when Ohio State was called for pass interference. The offensive ineptitude was remarkable in the first half, and while it’s easy to pile on the quarterback – Rocky Lombardi was not good – it’s hardly all on one position. The Spartans managed only 80 yards and held the ball for just 11:41.

The Spartans didn’t upset Northwestern and Michigan because the offense was great, but the first half against Ohio State was an embarrassing display of how far the Spartans are behind the best team in the conference and one that is clearly playoff-worthy.

Negative day

Trying to find some positives for Michigan State in first half was nearly impossible. The defense was OK at times, but it was bailed out by some silly Ohio State penalties that wiped out some big plays, including a long touchdown pass.

By the time Ohio State pushed its lead to 28-0 when it batted a pass in the end zone and caught it for the standard 0-yard interception return, the Spartans were clearly mailing it in. Through five games, coach Mel Tucker’s team had done a good job of staying in the fight. Apparently 30 minutes was enough against the Buckeyes.