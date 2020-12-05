Live updates: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Michigan State is coming off a huge victory against a top 10 opponent. For Ohio State, just getting to play should be considered a victory.

Two of the third-ranked Buckeyes' last three games have been canceled over COVID-19 concerns — first with Maryland, as the Terrapins addressed issues with the virus on their team, and then last week's game at Illinois, as Ohio State had issues of its own.

With just four games under its belt, Ohio State is teetering on not qualifying for the Big Ten title game, though the conference could look to change that. Ohio State and Michigan State appear to be on track to meet Saturday, with the kickoff scheduled for noon.

Michigan State (2-3) carries momentum into the game, having knocked off then-No. 8 Northwestern, the favorite to represent the West in the Big Ten title game.

Like everyone else in the Big Ten, the Spartans have had trouble beating the Buckeyes, having lost four straight in the series, though their last victory was certainly memorable in a season that saw Michigan State reach the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State at Michigan State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/Radio: ABC/760 AM

► Records: Ohio State 4-0, MSU 2-3

► Line: Ohio State by 23½