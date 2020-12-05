No. 3 Ohio State pulverizes Michigan State, 52-12

East Lansing – Ohio State came to town Saturday short-handed, giving some hope Michigan State could find a way to beat a third top-15 opponent this season.

Even without 17 scholarship players, including three starters on the offensive line, No. 4 Ohio State served notice that it was just fine with the players it had, rolling over Michigan State, 52-12, at Spartan Stadium and reminding everyone why it’s the best team in the Big Ten.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race, was dominant. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, gaining 104 yards rushing as the Buckeyes piled up 521 total yards, including 322 on the ground.

Trey Sermon ran for 112 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for the Buckeyes (5-0) while Chris Olave caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown with Garrett Wilson also catching a touchdown pass. It was Ohio State’s eighth straight win at Spartan Stadium and its fifth in a row in the series.

Michigan State (2-4) did little to nothing on offense until the second half. After quarterback Rocky Lombardi was injured, Payton Thorne came in and went 16-for-25 for 147 yards while scoring on a 20-yard run.

Ohio State didn’t take long to prove it was out to make a point, short on players or not. After forcing Michigan State to punt after only three plays, the Buckeyes marched 83 yards on 12 plays, scoring on Fields’ 2-yard touchdown run when he waltzed his way through the defense to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead just more than four minutes into the game.

The Buckeyes were forced to punt on their next drive after getting called for a holding penalty, but the Michigan State offense was posing little to no threat, failing to get out of its own end of the field. The Buckeyes struck again with 2:01 left in the first quarter when Fields hit Wilson with a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

Fields added another touchdown, this time on a 1-yard run with 10:25 left in the second quarter before the Buckeyes closed the first-half scoring when defensive tackle Haskell Garrett deflected a pass and caught it in the end zone.

It gave Ohio State a 28-0 lead with 5:15 to play in the second quarter. Thorne then replaced Lombardi, who was injured on a sack, and put together MSU’s best drive, but he fumbled on a fourth-down run to end the half.

By the end of the first half, Ohio State outgained Michigan State, 270-80, and had 16 first downs to just four for the Spartans.

Michigan State had a promising drive going to open the second half, moving to the Ohio State 41. But on fourth-and-5, the Spartans opted to punt. A 29-yard punt barely helped and five plays later the Buckeyes were in the end zone again when Sermon raced 64 yards for a touchdown to put Ohio State up, 35-0, with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans got on the board on the next drive when Thorne hit Jayden Reed for 55 yards and then scored on a 20-yard run to make it 35-7. But after forcing a fumble, Thorne threw an interception which the Buckeyes turned into a 27-yard field goal from Blake Haubeil to take a 38-7 lead with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State got a 32-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin with 11:58 to play to pull within 38-10. Ohio State closed its scoring with a 41-yard pass from Fields to Olave with 8:16 to play, and a 48-yard run from backup quarterback C.J. Stroud with 4:21 left in the game.

Michigan State got a safety in the final minutes when a bad Ohio State snap was recovered in the end zone.

